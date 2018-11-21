Project Homeless Connect brings services to needy in Las Vegas

Clark County held its annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday at The Champion Center on Bonanza Road.
The free event, coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service, brings together those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and organizations that can help them.
Dozens of organizations offered a variety of services, including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.
The event is also supported by The Champion Center, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, the City of Las Vegas, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation, MGM Resorts International, The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Help of Southern Nevada, and Mountain View Christian School.
