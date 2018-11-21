Project Homeless Connect brings services to needy in Las Vegas

Clark County held its annual Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday at The Champion Center on Bonanza Road.

Kelsey Geist, of Cool Cuts 4 Kids, cuts the hair of Ken Jadwin at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Casey Ross hands a guest a bag of food at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Derrick Felder picks out pears to pack for guests at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Derrick Felder fills bags with produce to hand out at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sherlyn Tapia, 14, plays tetherball with Devone Verse, 14, at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Margaret Peterson looks through pants and other clothes at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Aaden Kleinman, 9, hands Oryan Dines, 1, a toy next to his brother Christopher Forrest, 4, at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Crowds of people pick out hats and toiletry items at Project Homeless Connect at the Champion Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Project Homeless Connect is a service and resource fair for people who are at risk of or currently experiencing homelessness. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The free event, coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service, brings together those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and organizations that can help them.

Dozens of organizations offered a variety of services, including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.

The event is also supported by The Champion Center, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, the City of Las Vegas, Wells Fargo Charitable Foundation, MGM Resorts International, The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Help of Southern Nevada, and Mountain View Christian School.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.