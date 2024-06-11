Puppies rescued from hot Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering, shelter says

The four puppies rescued last week from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering from their injuries, The Animal Foundation announced Tuesday.

Parents accused of killing 2-year-old son appear in court

Las Vegas police officials’ names used in imposter scam, authorities say

‘She’s going to be back on stage’: Kotb confident of Dion’s return

The Animal Foundation announced on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that the organization rescued four puppies left in a bucket on a Las Vegas sidewalk earlier this week. (The Animal Foundation)

The four puppies rescued last week from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering from their injuries, The Animal Foundation announced Tuesday.

The shelter said the four-month-old puppies found with open sores and bleeding skin are “responding well to medicated baths and antibiotics for mange,” a skin disease caused by microscopic mites that burrow into skin.

UPDATE on the puppies found abandoned on a hot Las Vegas day: All 4 are responding well to medicated baths and antibiotics for mange. Their scabs are healing. It’ll take time for their fur to grow back. Thanks to everyone who donated to their care ➡️ https://t.co/OpJyMveCjU pic.twitter.com/tbtFSAo3sy — The Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) June 11, 2024

The shelter also thanked everyone who has donated to their care in the post.

Two puppies, Aramis and Athos, are now available for adoption, but still need continued treatment for mange, according to the shelter’s website. The other two rescued, Constance and Milady, are not yet available.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com