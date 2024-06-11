106°F
Puppies rescued from hot Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering, shelter says

The Animal Foundation announced on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that the organization rescued four p ...
The Animal Foundation announced on Thursday, June 6, 2024, that the organization rescued four puppies left in a bucket on a Las Vegas sidewalk earlier this week. (The Animal Foundation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 3:09 pm
 

The four puppies rescued last week from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk are recovering from their injuries, The Animal Foundation announced Tuesday.

The shelter said the four-month-old puppies found with open sores and bleeding skin are “responding well to medicated baths and antibiotics for mange,” a skin disease caused by microscopic mites that burrow into skin.

The shelter also thanked everyone who has donated to their care in the post.

Two puppies, Aramis and Athos, are now available for adoption, but still need continued treatment for mange, according to the shelter’s website. The other two rescued, Constance and Milady, are not yet available.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

