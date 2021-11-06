64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Ready to ‘fall back’? Daylight saving time ends Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 8:45 pm
 
(National Weather Service)
(National Weather Service)

There was hope that Nevada lawmakers might make action to eliminate the semi-annual changing of the clocks because of daylight saving time.

It didn’t happen. A bill never received a hearing, dying on April 10.

So, that hour you lost in the spring can be regained on Sunday when clocks “fall back” for standard time.

Officially the chance occurs at 2 a.m., but best change your timing devices on Saturday night. Have fun … especially with that extra hour of, hopefully, sleep.

And, it’s also a good time to check the status of your batteries, especially for smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
2
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
3
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
Brother of Henry Ruggs speaks out on social media
4
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
5
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
Prosecutors add charges against Henry Ruggs in crash, including gun charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders CB sued over hit-and-run crash
By / RJ

About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, one of his teammates was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash.