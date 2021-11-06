Ready to ‘fall back’? Daylight saving time ends Sunday

There was hope that Nevada lawmakers might act to eliminate the semi-annual changing of the clocks because of daylight saving time.

(National Weather Service)

It didn’t happen. A bill never received a hearing, dying on April 10.

So, that hour you lost in the spring can be regained on Sunday when clocks “fall back” for standard time.

Officially the chance occurs at 2 a.m., but best change your timing devices on Saturday night. Have fun … especially with that extra hour of, hopefully, sleep.

And, it’s also a good time to check the status of your batteries, especially for smoke/carbon monoxide detectors.

