Red Cross helps 15 displaced in Las Vegas apartment building fire

On Sunday, volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada assisted 15 people displaced by an apartment building fire south of downtown Las Vegas near West Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, South.

The Red Cross, in a comprehensive effort, provided the displaced people with clothing, food, and a safe place to stay after the Las Vegas Fire Department responded with five units assigned to the fire at 309 W. Cincinnati Ave., according to Keith Paul, spokesman for the organization.

Paul stated in a Sunday news release that utilities at the building will likely be restored on Tuesday.

“Beyond addressing immediate needs, our volunteers provide crucial emotional support for those impacted by home fires,” Paul stated.

“Financial assistance is also available for those in need, and we strive to share vital information to guide home fire victims through the recovery,” he stated.

