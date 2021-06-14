Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 200 acres

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A fire that started sweeping through an area of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area could force closures on a major route between Las Vegas and Pahrump, officials said.

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported shortly after 11 a.m., has burned an area of about 200 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said in a news release about 3 p.m. About 90 minutes earlier, a bureau spokeswoman said the fire had burned an estimated 50 acres.

An online map of Nevada wildfires shows the blaze just west of Black Velvet Road, north of state Route 160. The fire is not within the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the fire had forced state Route 160 to close Monday afternoon, but it has since reopened. More closures are possible through the evening.

The fire was caused by human activity, which is under investigation, according to the Bureau of Land Management news release. The area is burning without any containment, according to the agency.

This is the second fire to break out just west of Las Vegas since Thursday, when target shooting sparked a wildfire that has burned about 1,380 acres. The separate Sandy Valley fire was 90 percent contained as of Sunday night, and is expected to be fully contained this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.