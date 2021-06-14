Las Vegas region begins to bake as heat wave settles in

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley continued to climb Monday as a potentially record-setting heat wave tightened its grip on much of the western U.S.

Ramiro Torres gets ice for his work day at a kiosk on the corner of Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard Monday, June 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Josue Enrique, from right, Geovanni Lara and Marlon Bonilla wait in line to get ice for their work day at a kiosk on the corner of Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard Monday, June 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

McCarran International Airport was expected to reach 110 degrees on Monday — below the record 115 for the date set in 1940 — as it ascended toward a five-day stretch that will see daily highs of at least 113, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office.

Wednesday through Saturday are expected to be the hottest days, with highs of 115 forecast, Boucher said. He said there is a one-in-three chance of reaching or exceeding the all-time high of 117 for Las Vegas later in the week, which was last reached in June 2017.

An excessive heat warning that took effect on Monday was extended to include Saturday. The warning, which extends throughout California, Southern Nevada and western and southern Arizona and Utah, had been set to expire late Friday.

Overnight lows in Las Vegas are forecast to be in the mid-80s early in the week, but rise to around 90 by the end of the week.

⚠️ DANGEROUS HEAT is coming to the Desert SW this week, with Excessive Heat Warnings out Monday – Saturday.

What to expect in #LasVegas? 🥵 Morning temps 88-90F

🥵 Potential to break the all-time Las Vegas heat record (117F)

🥵 Numerous broken daily records#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/GSxKsubZMF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2021

The heat wave already has toppled high-temperature records for the date in a number of Western cities, including Salt Lake City, which recorded a high of 101 on Sunday.

Forecasters warned residents to stay inside as much as possible.

“Limit anything outdoors to early in the morning or in the evening after sunset,” advised weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “It will be extremely hot during the day and warm at night.”

Safety precautions

The weather service also advised people to drink plenty of water and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open Monday

Clark County officials said cooling stations were open starting Monday at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown, and in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 120 degrees along the Colorado River.

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: Noon-3 p.m., M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Mon-Fri.

