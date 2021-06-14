Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A fire that started sweeping through an area of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area could force closures on a major route between Las Vegas and Pahrump, officials said.

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, had burned an area of about 400 acres as of 7 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire at the time was 20 percent contained.

An online map of Nevada wildfires shows the blaze just west of Black Velvet Road, north of state Route 160. The fire is not within the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the fire had forced state Route 160 to briefly close Monday afternoon More closures are possible as crews continue to fight the blaze.

The fire was caused by human activity, which is under investigation, according to a Bureau of Land Management news release. It marked the second fire to break out just west of Las Vegas since Thursday, when target shooting sparked a wildfire that has burned about 1,380 acres.

The separate Sandy Valley fire was 90 percent contained as of Sunday night, and is expected to be fully contained this week.

