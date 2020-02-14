Red Rock to waive fee on President’s Day

With sunny skies in the forecast for President’s Day, Monday could be the perfect day to head outdoors.

The entrance of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Visitation has exploded in recent years, at times overwhelming the core area and even forcing periodic closures of the scenic drive. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

With sunny skies in the forecast for President’s Day, Monday could be the perfect day to head outdoors. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is making it even more enticing by waiving its entrance fee.

The area’s scenic drive entrance fee will be waived from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other fees, including overnight camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

Peak hours are expected to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials said to arrive early to find parking and avoid congestion.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.