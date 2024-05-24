88°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer

Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres bet ...
Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres between Las Vegas and Pahrump in Clark County. (Las Vegas Spaceport)
More Stories
Colin Czech, a murder suspect, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice ...
Man accused of eating murder victim’s body parts found competent to face charges
Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road ...
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas weekend shooting in custody
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vega ...
Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip
Lake Mead and Hoover Dam on June 8, 2021, in Boulder City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
How to see Hoover Dam — from the ground, water or sky
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2024 - 2:10 pm

Executives of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport on Thursday released a new rendering showing the planned two-story 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Space STEM University they hope will open by next year.

The academy, which would offer two-year programs in aerospace engineering and provide on-campus housing for students, would include a large lecture hall, small classrooms, office space for staff and a modern technology lab.

Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport, said he hopes to generate interest, particularly among students, in the potential of a Nevada space economy.

Clark County officials already have greenlighted construction permits pending a drainage study for what is being called Las Vegas Executive Airport. A groundbreaking is planned this summer.

Lauer’s plans call for construction of a private spaceport on 240 acres in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump, an airstrip on 40 acres of the site, a launching pad, a runway for spaceplanes, a flight school and a 200-room casino-resort. The spaceport would be a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

“Our goal is to build a new space economy here in Nevada,” Lauer said in an interview. “The Las Vegas Space STEM University will be critical in building the human capital to sustain a new space economy and attract companies to move to Nevada.”

STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering, math.”

Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission approved the airstrip designation, which Lauer said could lead to the development of competitive air racing at the site.

Lauer continues to seek investors in the project, which he indicated would cost at least $310 million to build.

Lauer already has assembled a team of advisers that include environmental, regulatory, pilot and flight training consultants, including former NASA space shuttle astronaut engineer Jose Hernandez.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Construction can start on first phase of Las Vegas Spaceport
recommend 2
Voting begins for artwork from Las Vegas students to be shown on Sphere
recommend 3
Crane on truck topples at Convention Center; no injuries reported
recommend 4
Las Vegas sees big convention decline, visitation up slightly
recommend 5
Now hear this: Sphere exosphere audio is coming
recommend 6
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights