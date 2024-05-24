Rendering of Las Vegas Spaceport university building unveiled by developer

A two-story, 40,000-square-foot STEM university building that will include classrooms and a large lecture hall was unveiled by Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer.

How to see Hoover Dam — from the ground, water or sky

Restaurant closing after more than a decade on Las Vegas Strip

Rendering of the 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Spaceport STEM University planned on 40 acres between Las Vegas and Pahrump in Clark County. (Las Vegas Spaceport)

Executives of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport on Thursday released a new rendering showing the planned two-story 40,000-square-foot Las Vegas Space STEM University they hope will open by next year.

The academy, which would offer two-year programs in aerospace engineering and provide on-campus housing for students, would include a large lecture hall, small classrooms, office space for staff and a modern technology lab.

Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport, said he hopes to generate interest, particularly among students, in the potential of a Nevada space economy.

Clark County officials already have greenlighted construction permits pending a drainage study for what is being called Las Vegas Executive Airport. A groundbreaking is planned this summer.

Lauer’s plans call for construction of a private spaceport on 240 acres in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump, an airstrip on 40 acres of the site, a launching pad, a runway for spaceplanes, a flight school and a 200-room casino-resort. The spaceport would be a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

“Our goal is to build a new space economy here in Nevada,” Lauer said in an interview. “The Las Vegas Space STEM University will be critical in building the human capital to sustain a new space economy and attract companies to move to Nevada.”

STEM stands for “science, technology, engineering, math.”

Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission approved the airstrip designation, which Lauer said could lead to the development of competitive air racing at the site.

Lauer continues to seek investors in the project, which he indicated would cost at least $310 million to build.

Lauer already has assembled a team of advisers that include environmental, regulatory, pilot and flight training consultants, including former NASA space shuttle astronaut engineer Jose Hernandez.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.