Review-Journal promotes Prather to VP of digital strategy

Jim Prather’s new role puts the veteran multimedia local newsman in charge of digital projects and planning for the Review-Journal and Review-Journal en Español.

Jim Prather is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal promoted Jim Prather to vice president of digital strategy, overseeing the newspaper’s digital presence.

Prather assumed the new role this week, and becomes part of the organization’s executive team. He previously served as executive director of digital broadcast.

Prather has been at the Review-Journal for nearly six years, beginning as a consultant to launch the company’s video studio in April 2017 then joining the staff in October 2018. In recent years, he has overseen the newsroom’s digital team, launched the twice-a-day streaming newscast 7@7 and transformed the Review-Journal’s Spanish-language website.

“The R-J is a trusted source for Las Vegas local news and information in both English and Spanish print products as well as online,” Prather said. “My goal is to support the newsroom as they continue to create new and exclusive content for our local and national audiences.”

Prather’s promotion follows the departure of Belinda Englman, former vice president of digital.

In his new role, Prather will continue to oversee the video team and will lead the Review-Journal en Español digital and print products.

Executive Editor Glenn Cook credited the publication’s multimedia strength to Prather.

“Jim is the person most responsible for the Review-Journal’s considerable video and digital capabilities,” Cook said. “He’s one heckuva newsman, and he always has his eye out for the next digital trend and audience shift. This is a well-deserved promotion. He makes the RJ better.”

Prather said he is most proud of the 7@7 newscast for its innovative approach to digital news, which presents the newspaper’s print content in a seven-minute, TV-style newscast. The R-J’s redefiniton of “TV news” draws parallels to the city’s ability to redefine itself, he said.

“We do so many great stories, and it’s the ability to translate that content in a fast-paced, informative format,” he said. “That’s what a lot of users are looking for. And now we’re doing it in two languages — talk about a news org that’s really working to serve the diversity that our community has.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.