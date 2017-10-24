Rider critical after crashing stolen motorcycle in Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen motorcycle in the central valley.

Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating a motorcycle crash on Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate the crash of a stolen motorcycle on Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Topaz Street near Tropicana Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Sgt. Robert Stauffer of Metro’s fatal crash detail said no one witnessed the crash. It was reported by a passing driver who saw the motorcycle and rider, a man between 25 and 30 years old, down in the street.

The rider was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in “extremely critical condition” with head trauma, Stauffer said.

Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Topaz when it struck the curb on the right side of the road, Stauffer said. The man was thrown from the bike and struck a block wall. Stauffer said police did not find a helmet at the scene.

The motorcycle was reported stolen Saturday night, Stauffer said.

Topaz is shut down between Tropicana and Reno avenues while police investigate.

