RJ editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wins national journalism award

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Review-Journal’s editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez won his fourth Sigma Delta Chi award Saturday from the Society of Professional Journalists.

The awards honored the best journalism of 2022 across print, online, television, audio and student news outlets. Ramirez was honored for editorial cartoons in the newspaper’s circulation category.

Ramirez’s winning entries depicted satirizing portrayals of political leaders like President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

In the presentation of the awards Saturday, Ramirez’s cartoons were described as having a strong, unique visual style and a clear statement about important news.

Editorial Page Editor John Kerr called the award highly deserved.

“Michael’s combination of artistic excellence and sharp, trenchant political commentary is unmatched,” he said.

Ramirez joined the Review-Journal in 2018. He is also a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

“I am honored to receive such a prestigious award,” Ramirez said Saturday. “I am so proud to be part of an exceptional team of journalists here in Las Vegas, producing outstanding content and committed to delivering serious journalism in the tradition of great newspapers.”

