Road near Red Rock Canyon reopens after fatal crash

The crash, reported at 12:18 p.m., closed state Route 160 in both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road.

Nevada State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Regional Transportation Commission said at 4:30 p.m. that the highway had reopened but that traffic was slow.

Additional details were not immediately available.

