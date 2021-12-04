Road near Red Rock Canyon reopens after fatal crash
The crash, reported at 12:18 p.m., closed state Route 160 in both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road.
Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The crash, reported at 12:18 p.m., closed state Route 160 in both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road, dispatch logs show.
The Regional Transportation Commission said at 4:30 p.m. that the highway had reopened but that traffic was slow.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.