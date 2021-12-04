64°F
Road near Red Rock Canyon reopens after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2021 - 4:40 pm
Nevada State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock on Saturday, ...
Nevada State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on state Route 160 near Red Rock on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash, reported at 12:18 p.m., closed state Route 160 in both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road, dispatch logs show.

The Regional Transportation Commission said at 4:30 p.m. that the highway had reopened but that traffic was slow.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

