Road trip? Powerball jackpot grows to $825M

There have been no jackpot winners in the 45-state Powerball jackpot since early August.

The Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $825 million on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (The Associated Press)

There are $825 million reasons for a short road trip on Saturday. You might have to stand in a line, however.

There were no winners in the Wednesday Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Saturday will be an estimated $825 million. The cash value will exceed $410 million.

The Wednesday numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 with a Powerball 24.

Nobody has won the jackpot since early August and the last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.

The record jackpot is $1.586 billion in a 2016 jackpot that was split three ways.

Although 45 states sell Powerball tickets, Nevada is not one of them, so Primm, Calif., and White Hills, Ariz., tend to be places where lines form for buying the $2 tickets.

The odds of selecting all six numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website. The odds of winning any of cash prize is about 1 in 25.

