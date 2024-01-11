45°F
Local Las Vegas

Rollover crash investigated in snowy northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 9:31 am
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 10:22 am
Crews respond to a rollover crash Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Lee Canyon Road and U.S. Highway ...
Crews respond to a rollover crash Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Lee Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)
Crews respond to a rollover crash Thursday morning at Lee Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire department personnel responded just after 8:30 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 south of Lee Canyon for the crash, which was reported just after 4:40 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic site.

Wintry conditions made for slick roads early Thursday across the Las Vegas Valley.

The driver was reported in stable condition but transported “out of an abundance of caution,” the fire department said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

