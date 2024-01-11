Rollover crash investigated in snowy northwest Las Vegas Valley

Wintry conditions made for slick roads early Thursday across the Las Vegas Valley.

Crews respond to a rollover crash Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at Lee Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews respond to a rollover crash Thursday morning at Lee Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Fire department personnel responded just after 8:30 a.m. on southbound U.S. 95 south of Lee Canyon for the crash, which was reported just after 4:40 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic site.

The driver was reported in stable condition but transported “out of an abundance of caution,” the fire department said.

