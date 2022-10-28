Second person dies after northwest Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred on Oct. 19 in the 5800 block of Centennial Center Boulevard.

Las Vegas police officers investigate the scene of a fatal accident at the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said Wednesday that a second person died after a crash in northwest Las Vegas last week.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 19 when a 2006 Toyota Scion was driving south on Centennial Center Boulevard, south of West Azure Drive. While trying to make a left turn, the driver lost control, causing the car to crash into a tree off the road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver and passenger were taken to University Medical Center where the driver died that day.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the driver as 20-year-0ld Kayla Walker.

Two days after the crash, police were notified that the passenger, Trent Hosmer Jr., 30, of Cincinnati, Ohio, had died at UMC.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.