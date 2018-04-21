Section of U.S. 95 to be narrowed to 1 lane through mid-June

A section of U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to a single lane through mid-June as crews continue working on a $78 million freeway widening project in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Construction begins for a $65 million project aimed at improving a six mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Both directions of U.S. 95 will be reduced to one traffic lane between the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday to June 5, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

There may also be intermittent traffic stoppages from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily through June 5, Illia said. The closures are needed so that crews can erect scaffolding for a $78 freeway widening project along U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

Additionally, the southbound Durango Drive and northbound Buffalo Drive onramps to U.S. 95 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday through Friday, Illia said. Crews will be building a carpool access ramp Elkhorn Road during that time.

