Several trails near Lake Mead recreation area to close for summer

The National Park Service will close several hiking trails in Lake Mead National Recreation Area next month as temperatures rise.

The closures are a safety precaution, and starting May 15 will include Goldstrike Canyon, White Rock Canyon, the Arizona Hot Springs and corresponding trails in those areas, along with Liberty Arch Trail, according to the park service.

All are “remote with little or no shade,” the park service said Monday in a news release.

“People can miscalculate their ability to hike these strenuous trails in the summer, which may put themselves and rescue personnel at risk if they need help,” Mike Reynolds, acting superintendent of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said in a Monday statement.

All areas closed are expected to reopen starting Sept. 30.

This summer, the hot springs near White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River. The River Mountains Loop Trail and the Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open to visitors.

Hiking is generally discouraged in the summer months, the park service advised. Safety tips can be found on the agency’s website.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.