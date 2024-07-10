Shaq speaks on new youth facility coming to Las Vegas
Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s foundation will build a facility in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on vacant land donated by Clark County.
He’s a big man who has drawn big crowds with his DJ skills, and now he is poised to make a big difference for Las Vegas children.
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a new youth facility to be built in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The multimillion-dollar, 17,000-square-foot facility will benefit Communities in Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. It will house the country’s first-ever CIS Alumni Center, which will offer academic, social, emotional, recreational and technology resources for children in grades K-12.
Last week Clark County commissioners voted to donate nearly 5 acres of vacant land for the new facility.