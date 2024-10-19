58°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Beltway crash leaves woman dead in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department officers are seen on scene at an officer-involved shooting on So ...
Metro police involved in west Las Vegas shooting
Martha Carbajal, who said she was shot while driving after making a wrong turn, poses for a por ...
Mom of 4 recovering after losing eye in Las Vegas shooting
Producer Anita Mann, vocalist Lorena Peril and choreographer Mandy Moore and the cast of "Fanta ...
25 at 25: Las Vegas Strip revue hits quarter-century mark
A mother has accused the Clark County School District of failing to protect her son, which she ...
Lawsuit against CCSD says a student suffered brain injury from bullying
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2024 - 10:22 pm
 

A woman was killed on a crash on the 215 Beltway near Flamingo Road on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.

A single vehicle was involved in the 8:15 p.m. crash northbound on 215 just south of Flamingo Road, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

No other details were available about the crash.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES