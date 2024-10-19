Beltway crash leaves woman dead in Las Vegas

A single vehicle was involved in the crash on 215 in the west valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A woman was killed on a crash on the 215 Beltway near Flamingo Road on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.

A single vehicle was involved in the 8:15 p.m. crash northbound on 215 just south of Flamingo Road, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

No other details were available about the crash.

