Local Las Vegas

Small plane lands on Kyle Canyon Road

A small plane landed on Kyle Canyon Road on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (DJ Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A small plane landed on Kyle Canyon Road on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (DJ Jacobi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By Akiya Dillon and DJ Jacobi Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 2:49 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2024 - 2:55 pm

A small plane landed on Kyle Canyon Road on Saturday morning.

The Cessna 172, which was piloted by two people, landed safely and there were no injuries, said Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Shawn Haggstrom in an email.

The four-seater aircraft was parked just off to the side of Kyle Canyon two miles west of the U.S. 95 exit on Saturday afternoon.

The plane will be allowed to use the road as a runway and will take off from the scene, Haggstrom said.

“The FAA has allowed the pilots to have their plane repaired on scene and will be taking off from that location,” the email said.

The Highway Patrol and Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

