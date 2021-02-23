Smoke from brush fire briefly clouds sky, stops I-15 commuters

A brush fire along railroad tracks adjacent to Interstate 15 sent a large cloud of black smoke into the air in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Smoke fills much of the sky near Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road early Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commuters were briefly stopped on I-15 as Clark County firefighters worked to get to an area that had limited access, said Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney in an email.

Fire dispatchers received multiple calls about the fire near railroad tracks at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive behind 3150 W. Twain Ave.

The Nevada Highway Patrol shut down I-15 traffic starting about 6:15 a.m. while Union Pacific held any trains as firefighters worked to get access and knock down the fire about 6:35 a.m., Whitney said.

