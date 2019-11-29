Snow closes state Route 160 between Red Rock Canyon, Pahrump

Snow packed on state Route 160 has shut the highway down in both directions between Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Pahrump, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The department announced the road closure on its live traffic site just before 3:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear when the highway was expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.