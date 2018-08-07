Speed likely factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Summerlin

Matthew Parker, 41, was riding a 2009 Suzuki GSXR-1000 sport motorcycle early Friday on westbound Summerlin Parkway when he veered into the right dirt shoulder, hit shrubs and flipped the bike, the highway patrol says.

Speed apparently was a factor in a crash on Summerlin Parkway that killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist on Friday. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Speed apparently was a factor in a crash on Summerlin Parkway that killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist on Friday, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.

Matthew Parker was driving a black 2009 Suzuki GSXR-1000 sport motorcycle just after midnight on westbound Summerlin Parkway, east of Town Center. For unknown reasons, Parker then veered into the right dirt shoulder, striking shrubs and overturning, the patrol said in a news release.

Parker was ejected from the motorcycle, which then caught fire. He was wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet, but was pronounced dead on scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred near a stretch of Summerlin Parkway that has been undergoing construction to widen the road into three lanes.

The accident remains under investigation.

This crash marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 39th fatal crash, resulting in 49 fatalities, for 2018.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.