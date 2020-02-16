Springs Preserve celebrates Black History Month — PHOTOS

Scores of Las Vegas Valley residents celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve.

The Cit of Refuge Church of God in Christ gospel choir performs at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Taneesha Thomas, left, Cayden Townsend, center, and Clemmyesha Owens, right, react as their Jenga game falls over at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Lenita Austin, left, and her sons Ender Austin, 8, center, and Ethan Austin, 5, right, play a mini basketball game at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Levi Snyder, 15, of Las Vegas, poses for a photo with former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jasmin Johnston speaks into presidential candidate Joe Biden's ear before posing for a photo with him at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Pastor LeRoy Carr, left, Felicia Carr, center, and Jacki Hogans, right, dance to gospel music at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Keilani Williams of Las Vegas shops at HC Imports' tent at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes a stop at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve while she campaigns before the Nevada Democratic caucus next week on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes a stop at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve while she campaigns before the Nevada Democratic caucus next week on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Sharon Burton as he campaigns at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a campaign stop at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden interacts with people who are attending the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The audience at the Black History Month Festival records presidential candidate Joe Biden as he gives a speech at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden makes a campaign stop at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Pastor LeRoy Carr, left, Felicia Carr, center, and Jacki Hogans, right, dance to gospel music at the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Scores of Las Vegas Valley residents celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans during the Black History Month Festival at Springs Preserve.

The 11th annual event also drew local officials as well as appearances from at least two presidential hopefuls, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

The event featured “Obsidian & Neon: Celebrating Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas,” a photo-narrative exhibition; and “Black Art: Mission or Expression,” a speaker event moderated by Brent Holmes from Desert Companion.

It also included live bands and dance performances, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations, soul food, and vendors offering cultural art and gift items.