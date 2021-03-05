Springs Preserve outdoor areas to reopen

The Springs Preserve plans to reopen some outdoor areas to the public on March 19.

Springs Preserve (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Springs Preserve plans to reopen some outdoor areas to the public on March 19.

The preserve’s website says outdoor natural areas and the Nevada State Museum will reopen, while indoor galleries and attractions will remain temporarily closed.

The 180-acre facility at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. features a botanical garden, trails and displays, and is owned and operated by the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The public is encouraged to check springspreserve.org for more details and information on reservations.