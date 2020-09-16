95°F
Springs Preserve to reopen to public

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 9:28 am
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 9:37 am

The Springs Preserve, closed to the public since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen Oct. 1.

The preserve covers 180 acres of nature walks and displays. It is owned and operated by the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday morning via Twitter, saying more details would be forthcoming.

They said the Botanical Gardens and Divine Cafe also would reopen.

The facility has been open recently to members only, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

