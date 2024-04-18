State Supreme Court upholds $48M Badlands judgment against Las Vegas

State Supreme Court upholds $48 million judgment against the city of Las Vegas for its actions involving development proposed on the defunct Badlands golf course.

The defunct Badlands golf course is shown adjacent to One Queensridge Place near the corner of Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024, affirmed a 2022 Clark County District Court ruling awarding the owner of the defunct Badlands golf course development $48 million as part of a long-running land use dispute with the city of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Supreme Court affirmed a 2022 Clark County District Court ruling awarding the owner of the defunct Badlands golf course development $48 million as part of a long-running land use dispute with the city of Las Vegas.

The ruling, released Thursday, upholding a ruling by District Judge David Jones that the city had improperly taken 17 acres of land from developer Yohan Lowie, who had intended to build 435 luxury condominiums on that portion of the property through his 180 Land Co. LLC., a subsidiary of EHB Cos.

The judge awarded the company $48 million, and the city appealed.

The ruling was hailed as a victory for private property rights by EHB Cos. partner Vickie DeHart.

“The ruling in our favor by 3 District Court judges and now the 7-0 decision of the Supreme Court is a significant affirmation of the importance of property rights for every land and homeowner in the state of Nevada,” DeHart said in a statement after the ruling was released. “It is crucial to clarify that the court’s decision was not solely in our favor, but rather in favor of upholding property rights for all individuals.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.