Station Casinos marks 45th birthday with fireworks — PHOTOS
Station Casinos marked its 45th birthday as a company with a Thursday fireworks show at Palace Station.
It also plans a 9 p.m. Sunday show at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch resorts.
Fireworks by Grucci is behind the show, which will be livestreamed on Twitch and other Station Casinos social media, according to Station spokesman Alex Acuna.