Station Casinos marks 45th birthday with fireworks — PHOTOS

Station Casinos marked its 45th birthday as a company with a Thursday fireworks show at Palace Station.

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fireworks explode during the grand reopening celebration of Palace Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fireworks go off in celebration of the 45th anniversary of Palace Station and Station Casinos in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Station Casinos marked its 45th birthday as a company with a Thursday fireworks show at Palace Station.

It also plans a 9 p.m. Sunday show at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch resorts.

Fireworks by Grucci is behind the show, which will be livestreamed on Twitch and other Station Casinos social media, according to Station spokesman Alex Acuna.