Storm cleanup to delay Thursday opening of Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive

Tuesday night’s storms have resulted in collateral damage Wednesday morning. Officials hope to have the drive open by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding. Officials said hope to have it open by 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Storm debris cleanup will delay the Thursday opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Officials hope to have the popular 17-mile route open by 10 a.m., according to spokesman John Asselin.

Flash flooding closed the trail on Wednesday after storms dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain on the area.

“We’re just working to get it cleared,” Asselin said in a text. “It’s in multiple areas.”

The Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m.