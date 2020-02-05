Stretch of US 95 in Las Vegas to close overnight this weekend

Project Neon work stretches into 2020 with a planned weekend overnight closure of a stretch of U.S. Highway 95.

U.S. 95 southbound at Martin Luther King Boulevard will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday in downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

U.S. 95 southbound at Martin Luther King Boulevard will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The temporary closure is needed to adjust the overhead dynamic digital messaging sign to align with new freeway lane striping that came online as part Project Neon.

Motorists will exit U.S. 95 southbound at Martin Luther King and can re-enter U.S. 95 southbound, Interstate 15 north-and-southbound at the onramps at Martin Luther King.

In total 42 active traffic management signs were installed on portions of U.S. 95 and I-15 with the nearly $1 billion Project Neon, the 4-mile-long upgrade of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that finished last summer.

The messaging signs were slated to go fully operational last year, but delays have pushed that to March, with the signs undergoing final testing.

