Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid 42,000 to go to jail’

One of two men arrested after running on the field during Super Bowl 58 is talking about it.

A shirtless Alex Gonzalez is escorted away by security after running on the field during Super Bowl 58, on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Alex Gonzalez, 23, of Miami, Florida, is accused of running onto the field during the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Sebastian Rivera, 22, of Miami, Florida, is accused of running onto the field during the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Streaking the Super Bowl was a life goal.

That’s what one of the two Florida men arrested after running on the field during Sunday’s big game at Allegiant Stadium said on social media.

Alex Gonzalez, 23, said in posts on Instagram that he didn’t want to get old and regretful for not having tried to streak a Super Bowl in the prime of his youth. So, at about 6:15 p.m., while the third quarter was being played, he and friend Sebastian Rivera, 22, both of Miami, jumped out onto the field and ran, Las Vegas police alleged in an arrest report.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” Gonzalez said in the Instagram video. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

Gonzalez also spoke of the incident, and the lead-up to it, in a video posted Tuesday on YouTube that also showed him and Rivera inside the stadium during the Super Bowl.

“We will go down as legends,” Gonzalez said in the video titled “How I Streaked The Super Bowl in 2024.”

To be fair, it was a half-streak. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the verb streak, in this context, means to “run naked through a public place.” Gonzalez still had his pants on, with his Instagram handle emblazoned across his shirtless chest.

Metropolitan Police Department arrest reports alleged the men “jumped over the security barrier in the stands of the southwest corner of the stadium, and onto the playing field while the game was in play.”

After they were each apprehended on the field, Gonzalez and Rivera were booked into Clark County Detention Center on misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct at an athletic event, jail records showed.

Gonzalez said he “literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail” and displayed what appeared to be a receipt for the purchase of two Super Bowl tickets — total cost: $42,853.98 — for seats in the first row of Section 128 at Allegiant Stadium.

Gonzalez, who has 446,000 followers on Instagram, describes himself as a day trader on his Instagram profile and joked in the YouTube video that he was cheering for the Dolphins.

On Instagram, Gonzalez described his experience on the Super Bowl field. He said his “adrenaline was so crazy” that “everything just blurred out.”

“So many people are asking me, how was it when I was streaking on the field? Honestly, I don’t remember anything. I actually remember nothing. It was such a blur,” Gonzalez said.

“The second I hit the field, I kinda blacked out and I pretty much came back to realization pretty much when I was in the cell.”

He framed the Super Bowl stunt as proof he sticks to what he sets his mind to.

“This is to show you guys that I commit to my big goals,” Gonzalez said. “I literally just paid 42,000 to go to jail.”

At the end of the YouTube video, Gonzalez is seen emerging from what appears to be the Clark County Detention Center, while laughing and saying, “That is the stupidest s—- we’ve ever done!”

Court dates for Gonzalez and Rivera have been set for April 17, court records show.

