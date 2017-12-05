Tesla plans new store in western Las Vegas Valley, records show

A new Tesla auto sales store is planned for the western Las Vegas Valley.

A Model S Tesla sedan is observed during a conversation about electric vehicles in Southern Nevada held by Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and NV Energy officials, RTC Training Center, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, Las Vegas. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

County records show a store for sales and services will take over the former Bassett Furniture building at 7077 W. Sahara Ave., near the intersection with Rainbow Boulevard.

The county issued a permit in November for $505,000 worth of work on the nearly 30,000-square-foot building.

Tesla has only one store in Nevada, according to the company’s website. That store opened about five years ago near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, about seven miles away from the new store location.

Tesla representatives could not be reached about an opening day for the store.

According to county records, the Tesla will open seven days a week with service closed Sunday. Because Tesla cars are electric, service consists of work on computer systems inside the car, software updates and work on the tires and battery.

The new store is expected to have a car wash station and four car chargers.

The company opened 18 new stores during this year’s third quarter, bringing the total to 318 worldwide, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Service locations increased by 6 percent during the quarter and technician capacity increased by 10 percent per service center.

The company reported expected capital spending of $1 billion during this year’s fourth quarter due to new stores, service centers and Model 3 production.

Tesla owner Elon Musk has boosted his influence in Nevada with a gigafactory near Reno.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.