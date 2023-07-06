77°F
Local Las Vegas

These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2023 - 5:00 am
 
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in July 2021. (Chase Stevens ...
Illegal fireworks go off in a neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas in July 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A couple shares a kiss as they light an illegal firework to celebrate Independence Day in July ...
A couple shares a kiss as they light an illegal firework to celebrate Independence Day in July 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s a Las Vegas summer tradition — when the illegal fireworks go up, so do the complaints.

On Wednesday, Clark County fire officials reported receiving 10,199 fireworks complaints on July Fourth. In the June 28 to July 4 period, they received 12,463 complaints.

Here are the top three zip codes with the most complaints, according to the county.

89123 (southwest): 531

89108 (northwest): 485

89117 (western): 388

June 28 marked the first day of the weeklong period that Fourth of July fireworks were legal to buy in Clark County. That period ended at 11:59 p.m. July 4.

In the weeks leading up to the Fourth, the county launched a “You Light It, We Write It” campaign to urge caution in both the purchasing and use of fireworks.

The campaign urged people to only buy fireworks with a “Safe and Sane” label, to ensure they are approved by the county. The campaign also said that those who wanted to report illegal fireworks do so online (ISpyFireworks) or call 311, rather than calling 911.

“Safe and Sane” fireworks include sparklers, fountains, firecrackers and Fire Department-approved fireworks that usually explode on the ground and not in the air.

Clark County data from 2019 to 2021 analyzed by the Review-Journal showed Independence Day fireworks spurred more than 61,000 complaints over three years in the days surrounding the Fourth of July, including almost 19,000 in 2021.

Last year, a two-day operation from the Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department resulted in 53 citations for illegal fireworks.

