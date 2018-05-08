Thousands without power Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas

More than 4,000 people were temporarily without power Tuesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

NV Energy (Facebook)

More than 4,000 people were temporarily without power Tuesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The outages were caused by damage to equipment, according to NV Energy’s online power-outage tracker. At least 3,900 people affected by the outages were near downtown Las Vegas.

The outage forced University Medical Center to temporarily run on backup generators.

By 8:45 p.m., all but about 30 people in the valley had their power restored, according to NV Energy.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this story.