Toddler dies after Las Vegas house fire

Firefighters responded about 10:15 a.m. Monday to the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road.

A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after a house fire in southeast Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Kaden Meacham, the coroner’s office said.

Firefighters were summoned about 10:15 a.m. Monday to the 3600 block of Fort McHenry Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Desert Inn Road, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Kaden, who was pulled from the burning house, went into cardiac arrest, but was revived, said the Fire Department, adding that he had suffered “significant” burns to his body. He died Tuesday morning at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

A woman, who was getting ready to shower when the flames broke out and was able to leave the house, told arriving firefighters where Kaden was, the Fire Department said.

Officials on Tuesday had not disclosed a possible cause for the fire or an estimated monetary damage.

