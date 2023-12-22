Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023

Garcia spent the year writing about everything from breaking news, to snarling traffic, to social media trends. But jackpots were his bread and butter. Here’s his top 5 of 2023.

Spinning Drums of Slot Machine Inside the Casino. Modern Digital One Handed Bandit Game.(Getty Images)

NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Ronnie Rivers, a running back for the Rams, was in town for his mom’s birthday. The Pro Bowl was just a happy coincidence.

Rivers ended up playing six games this season before landing on injured reserve.

Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure

The Las Vegas-based airline made the request on Aug. 23 because of a recent system update. More than 13,000 clicked on the post to prepare for the delays at Reid.

Megabucks hits for $10.4M at North Las Vegas casino

This drew a slight rebuke from the Vital Vegas X account. It did not appreciate the author’s lead.

FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives: Who has been caught in Nevada?

Officially developed and presented initially on March 14, 1950, the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” program marks its 73rd anniversary.

Nine have been captured or located in Nevada.

Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino

Nevada might not participate in the multi-state lotteries, but slots players appreciate this option.

For the fourth time this year and third time in the Las Vegas Valley, a Megabucks machine crowned a new millionaire.

