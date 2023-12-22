58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Tony Garcia’s top 5 stories of 2023

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 7:36 am
 
Spinning Drums of Slot Machine Inside the Casino. Modern Digital One Handed Bandit Game.(Getty ...
Spinning Drums of Slot Machine Inside the Casino. Modern Digital One Handed Bandit Game.(Getty Images)

NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

Ronnie Rivers, a running back for the Rams, was in town for his mom’s birthday. The Pro Bowl was just a happy coincidence.

Rivers ended up playing six games this season before landing on injured reserve.

Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure

The Las Vegas-based airline made the request on Aug. 23 because of a recent system update. More than 13,000 clicked on the post to prepare for the delays at Reid.

Megabucks hits for $10.4M at North Las Vegas casino

This drew a slight rebuke from the Vital Vegas X account. It did not appreciate the author’s lead.

FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives: Who has been caught in Nevada?

Officially developed and presented initially on March 14, 1950, the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” program marks its 73rd anniversary.

Nine have been captured or located in Nevada.

Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino

Nevada might not participate in the multi-state lotteries, but slots players appreciate this option.

For the fourth time this year and third time in the Las Vegas Valley, a Megabucks machine crowned a new millionaire.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
2
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
CARTOONS: This was Hunter Biden’s favorite brothel
5
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
THE YEAR IN PICTURES: See our best photos of 2023

Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers spent thousands of hours and spanned countless miles covering the most compelling stories of 2023. Here are their favorite images of the year.

More stories
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
A near strike to a long-awaited casino opening: McKenna Ross’ best stories of 2023
A near strike to a long-awaited casino opening: McKenna Ross’ best stories of 2023
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casinos
The biggest stories on the Strip in 2023
The biggest stories on the Strip in 2023
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$222K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds