Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino

It is the fourth time the big jackpot has hit in Nevada this year.

A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (IGT Gaming)

For the fourth time this year and third time in the Las Vegas Valley, a Megabucks machine has crowned a new millionaire.

A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.

The winning spin hit Wednesday at Excalibur. It was the second-largest Megabucks win in Nevada this year, IGT said.

In April, a Reno woman won $14 million at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the largest jackpot in that city’s history. That win was followed by a Las Vegas man’s $10.4 million win at the Cannery in July and a California visitor’s $10.1 million win at Aria in August.

More fun at MGM properties

Another MGM Resorts property was profitable for another gamer Saturday.

A slots player at Mandalay Bay won $1,384,493 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Ronald and Karolyne!

Jumanji! A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind, or for those who want a major jackpot! 🦁 Congrats to Ronald who won $10,000 in just 15 minutes betting only $0.80! 🤑 💸 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/uoMn4JptiX — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 17, 2023

Another huge BUFFALOOOO win! 🎰 Congrats to Karolyne who was playing a Buffalo Gold Revolution penny progressive. She was betting only $0.75 when she got into a bonus & landed an awesome $11,346.73 payday! 🤑 🎉 #Binions #Jackpot #MoneyMonday #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/5ZkoEoZu5H — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 23, 2023

Boulder Station

Bang on the drums all day.

A $25 hand hits well.

SUITED ROYALS JACKPOT

BET: $5.00

WIN: $11,355.00 pic.twitter.com/idCIZkaPML — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2023

California

The Cal does not lie!

Five digit jackpots only!💲💲💲💲💲 pic.twitter.com/aBgO9iKt6y — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 21, 2023

Cannery

Well played.

Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/lEmmqEqC4N — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 18, 2023

Ring the Gong, we have winner 🤑 Congrats to this guest on the $14k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/zkMPmJ7KSS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 21, 2023

Fremont

Celebration for Eva!

Eva made the wolves howl with this jackpot. 🤑🐺 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/oQVYCUhvle — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 20, 2023

Main Street Station

Big haul for $12.

A bold $12 spin scored this lucky winner a $24,578 payout. 🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3iHdcVLRhh — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 20, 2023

Palms

That bird behind the winner appears surprised.

big cheers to our lucky Club Serrano winner! 🥂 $20,307 jackpot on a $2.25 bet. 🎰💰🎉 play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/Lz5CLp2uAN — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 19, 2023

Rampart

Local player Charmaine Maillet, playing Dual Action Bingo on Thursday, won $91,069. Congratulations!

Five aces are very good in pai gow.

Santa Fe Station

Pandas are so much fun.

$12,060 Grand Progressive hit! Congrats to this local Santa Fe slots player. pic.twitter.com/TABFvLlGxj — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 17, 2023

Congratulations, Christie!

What a win! CONGRATS to lucky local Christie who hit the royal flush progressive on Ultimate Texas Hold Em! $11,098 and $2,500 on the blind. pic.twitter.com/1WoX3hu7hc — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 18, 2023

Sunset Station

Grab the two two cards, and the others will follow.

VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♣️ 👑 ♣️ 👑 Congrats to a lucky local for getting a royal flush in clubs & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/fU7E5nWgmp — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 17, 2023

Quite good for $1.76.

BAO ZHU JACKPOT 🎇🎆🎇 Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,444.04 with a $1.76 bet 🎉🤑👍 pic.twitter.com/gpBW7mpWGv — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 20, 2023

This gentle reminder: It’s always good to be dealt the royal flush.

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️ 👑 ♠️ 👑 Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting multiple royal flush in spades & winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 💲 🙌 💲 pic.twitter.com/rAxzGbDoWw — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 23, 2023

Tuscany

Nice win east of the Strip.

It pays to be a DaVinci Rewards Member! 💰 This member is taking home $11,513 from betting only $1.88!

Sign up with our Player's Club today!#TuscanyLV #TuscanyCasino #jackpot #DavinciRewards #winner pic.twitter.com/sY0NNiumcK — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) October 18, 2023

