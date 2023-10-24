Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino
It is the fourth time the big jackpot has hit in Nevada this year.
For the fourth time this year and third time in the Las Vegas Valley, a Megabucks machine has crowned a new millionaire.
A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.
The winning spin hit Wednesday at Excalibur. It was the second-largest Megabucks win in Nevada this year, IGT said.
In April, a Reno woman won $14 million at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the largest jackpot in that city’s history. That win was followed by a Las Vegas man’s $10.4 million win at the Cannery in July and a California visitor’s $10.1 million win at Aria in August.
More fun at MGM properties
Another MGM Resorts property was profitable for another gamer Saturday.
A slots player at Mandalay Bay won $1,384,493 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold.
No other information was immediately available.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Ronald and Karolyne!
Jumanji! A game for those who seek to find a way to leave their world behind, or for those who want a major jackpot! 🦁 Congrats to Ronald who won $10,000 in just 15 minutes betting only $0.80! 🤑 💸 #binions #jackpot #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/uoMn4JptiX
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 17, 2023
Another huge BUFFALOOOO win! 🎰 Congrats to Karolyne who was playing a Buffalo Gold Revolution penny progressive. She was betting only $0.75 when she got into a bonus & landed an awesome $11,346.73 payday! 🤑 🎉 #Binions #Jackpot #MoneyMonday #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/5ZkoEoZu5H
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) October 23, 2023
Boulder Station
Bang on the drums all day.
🥁🥁DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT🥁🥁
BET: $0 .88
WIN: $10,625.35 pic.twitter.com/b7quU0D7UW
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2023
A $25 hand hits well.
SUITED ROYALS JACKPOT
BET: $5.00
WIN: $11,355.00 pic.twitter.com/idCIZkaPML
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) October 17, 2023
California
The Cal does not lie!
Five digit jackpots only!💲💲💲💲💲 pic.twitter.com/aBgO9iKt6y
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) October 21, 2023
Cannery
Well played.
Congrats to this guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/lEmmqEqC4N
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 18, 2023
Ring the Gong, we have winner 🤑
Congrats to this guest on the $14k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/zkMPmJ7KSS
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) October 21, 2023
Fremont
Celebration for Eva!
Eva made the wolves howl with this jackpot. 🤑🐺 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/oQVYCUhvle
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) October 20, 2023
Main Street Station
Big haul for $12.
A bold $12 spin scored this lucky winner a $24,578 payout. 🤑 Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3iHdcVLRhh
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) October 20, 2023
Palms
That bird behind the winner appears surprised.
big cheers to our lucky Club Serrano winner! 🥂 $20,307 jackpot on a $2.25 bet. 🎰💰🎉
play more, eat more, get more: https://t.co/U2iJUSUJQ5#palmsisheretoplay #playstayslay pic.twitter.com/Lz5CLp2uAN
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) October 19, 2023
Rampart
Local player Charmaine Maillet, playing Dual Action Bingo on Thursday, won $91,069. Congratulations!
Five aces are very good in pai gow.
Congratulations to our Lucky Local who recently won $22,600 playing Face Up Pai Gow Poker! Have you ever played Pai Gow?https://t.co/dNXUm7hYdt#rampartcasino #tablegames #paigowpoker #paigow #winner #luckylocal pic.twitter.com/y5F11iUl6w
— Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) October 19, 2023
Santa Fe Station
Pandas are so much fun.
$12,060 Grand Progressive hit!
Congrats to this local Santa Fe slots player. pic.twitter.com/TABFvLlGxj
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 17, 2023
Congratulations, Christie!
What a win!
CONGRATS to lucky local Christie who hit the royal flush progressive on Ultimate Texas Hold Em! $11,098 and $2,500 on the blind. pic.twitter.com/1WoX3hu7hc
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) October 18, 2023
Sunset Station
Grab the two two cards, and the others will follow.
VIDEO POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♣️ 👑 ♣️ 👑
Congrats to a lucky local for getting a royal flush in clubs & winning $20,000 with a $25 bet 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/fU7E5nWgmp
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 17, 2023
Quite good for $1.76.
BAO ZHU JACKPOT 🎇🎆🎇
Congrats to a lucky local for hitting the grand bonus & winning $10,444.04 with a $1.76 bet 🎉🤑👍 pic.twitter.com/gpBW7mpWGv
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 20, 2023
This gentle reminder: It’s always good to be dealt the royal flush.
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER JACKPOT 👑 ♠️ 👑 ♠️ 👑
Congrats to a lucky guest for hitting multiple royal flush in spades & winning $10,000 with a $25 bet 💲 🙌 💲 pic.twitter.com/rAxzGbDoWw
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) October 23, 2023
Tuscany
Nice win east of the Strip.
It pays to be a DaVinci Rewards Member! 💰 This member is taking home $11,513 from betting only $1.88!
Sign up with our Player's Club today!#TuscanyLV #TuscanyCasino #jackpot #DavinciRewards #winner pic.twitter.com/sY0NNiumcK
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) October 18, 2023
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.