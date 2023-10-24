75°F
Casinos & Gaming

Megabucks hits for $12.1M at Strip casino

A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s on Wednesday ...
A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at Excalibur in Las Vegas. (IGT Gaming)

For the fourth time this year and third time in the Las Vegas Valley, a Megabucks machine has crowned a new millionaire.

A slots player won $12,185,766 on Megabucks Spitfire Multipliers Triple Red Hot 7s, according to an IGT Gaming spokesperson.

The winning spin hit Wednesday at Excalibur. It was the second-largest Megabucks win in Nevada this year, IGT said.

In April, a Reno woman won $14 million at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the largest jackpot in that city’s history. That win was followed by a Las Vegas man’s $10.4 million win at the Cannery in July and a California visitor’s $10.1 million win at Aria in August.

More fun at MGM properties

Another MGM Resorts property was profitable for another gamer Saturday.

A slots player at Mandalay Bay won $1,384,493 on Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold.

No other information was immediately available.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Ronald and Karolyne!

Boulder Station

Bang on the drums all day.

A $25 hand hits well.

California

The Cal does not lie!

Cannery

Well played.

Fremont

Celebration for Eva!

Main Street Station

Big haul for $12.

Palms

That bird behind the winner appears surprised.

Rampart

Local player Charmaine Maillet, playing Dual Action Bingo on Thursday, won $91,069. Congratulations!

(Rampart)
(Rampart)

Five aces are very good in pai gow.

Santa Fe Station

Pandas are so much fun.

Congratulations, Christie!

Sunset Station

Grab the two two cards, and the others will follow.

Quite good for $1.76.

This gentle reminder: It’s always good to be dealt the royal flush.

Tuscany

Nice win east of the Strip.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

