Megabucks strikes again in the Las Vegas Valley.

A visitor from California won $10,159,321 off a $5 wager Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, on Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at Aria in Las Vegas. (IGT Gaming via X, formerly known as Twitter)

A visitor from California won $10,159,321 off a $5 wager Wednesday on Megabucks Gold Forge Slots at Aria, according to a tweet from IGT Gaming.

In July, a Las Vegas resident hit the Megabucks jackpot for $10,488,726.

