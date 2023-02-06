60°F
Casinos & Gaming

NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2023 - 2:15 pm
Running back Ronnie Rivers, a Fresno State product who saw action in eight games with the Los A ...
Running back Ronnie Rivers, a Fresno State product who saw action in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, won $514,837 on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, after hitting a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers celebrates scoring a touchdown against the UNL ...
Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers celebrates scoring a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An NFL rookie found a way to outearn the Pro Bowlers this weekend in Las Vegas.

Running back Ronnie Rivers, a Fresno State product who saw action in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, won $514,837 on Saturday after hitting a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

(By the way, each member of the Pro Bowl’s winning NFC roster earned $84,000, while the losing AFC counterparts picked up $42,000 each.)

Rivers, 24, was in town to celebrate his and his mom’s birthday. He said he plans on taking his winnings and buying a house.

Another type of rookie scored Monday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Timothy Roesler of Athens, Wisconsin, won $117,000 after hitting a major jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

A player from Wisconsin won $117,000 after hitting a major jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em ...
A player from Wisconsin won $117,000 after hitting a major jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Harrah's Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

Roesler was playing the game for the first time and landed the win just after one hour.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A North Dakota visitor feels the warmth of Vegas.

Boulder Station

Big score for $5.

California

Hold two, get three more.

Cannery

A wonderful return on $2.25.

Fremont

Another winner from Hawai’i.

Gold Coast

Video poker payouts are strong in this one.

Jokers Wild

Anyone catch Snoop Dogg in “The Joker’s Wild” reboot? Anyone?

Main Street Station

The $6 spin succeeds.

Oyo

Way to go, Jose!

Palace Station

Big win for Jeannette!

Sometimes, 88 cents is enough.

Pass Casino

Genghis Khan gets around.

Rampart

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous sets the pace among these winners.

Sam’s Town

How about a real win on slot reels!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

