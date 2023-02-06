NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

An NFL running back found a way to outearn the Pro Bowlers this weekend in Las Vegas.

Running back Ronnie Rivers, a Fresno State product who saw action in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, won $514,837 on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, after hitting a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers celebrates scoring a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Running back Ronnie Rivers, a Fresno State product who saw action in eight games with the Los Angeles Rams, won $514,837 on Saturday after hitting a mega jackpot on Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

(By the way, each member of the Pro Bowl’s winning NFC roster earned $84,000, while the losing AFC counterparts picked up $42,000 each.)

Rivers, 24, was in town to celebrate his and his mom’s birthday. He said he plans on taking his winnings and buying a house.

Another type of rookie scored Monday at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Timothy Roesler of Athens, Wisconsin, won $117,000 after hitting a major jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Roesler was playing the game for the first time and landed the win just after one hour.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

A North Dakota visitor feels the warmth of Vegas.

Boulder Station

Big score for $5.

BUFFALOOOOOOOOOO WINNER! 🤑

BET 👉 $5.00

JACKPOT 👉 $12,150

California

Hold two, get three more.

♦️ ROYAL FLUSH ALERT ♦️ Are $10 hands bold? Sure, but so are $10K+ handpays, as demonstrated by this Boyd Rewards guest from Hawai'i! 💰

Cannery

A wonderful return on $2.25.

Turning $2.25 to $13,731 is always a great day. 🤑

Congratulations on the jackpot win!

Fremont

Another winner from Hawai’i.

MAJOR BUFFALO WINS are already on the books to kick off February! 🤑 Quite the haul for this Boyd Rewards guest from Hawai'i: $11,504.96, cash in hand.

Gold Coast

Video poker payouts are strong in this one.

Our video poker machines have been 🔥 recently!

Jokers Wild

Anyone catch Snoop Dogg in “The Joker’s Wild” reboot? Anyone?

🐺💨🏡 This first-time guest blew the house down with this incredible $18,964 win! 🐷 🐷 🐷

⚡ The big wins keep on coming! Congratulations to the lucky winner of this electric $19,353.56 jackpot! ⚡

Main Street Station

The $6 spin succeeds.

Big wins are hot off the presses this weekend! 💰 Congratulations to this local lucky winner on an awesome $12,428.15 handpay!

Oyo

Way to go, Jose!

Jose found the treasure box last night and hit this $10,019 #Jackpot. Congratulations on your big win! #LivingTheGoodLife

Palace Station

Big win for Jeannette!

Lucky guest, Jeannette won big today! She's taking home $10,300 for 5 Aces and an additional $2,000 for the Fortune Bonus. Congratulations, Jeannette! 🤩

Sometimes, 88 cents is enough.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

BET ➡️ .88 CENTS

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨

BET ➡️ .88 CENTS

JACKPOT ➡️ $12,294.74

Pass Casino

Genghis Khan gets around.

Rampart

Dragon Link: Happy & Prosperous sets the pace among these winners.

Sam’s Town

How about a real win on slot reels!

💲 BIG money, BIG money!! 💲 Check out this incredible $22,000 win!

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.