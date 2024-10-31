Train crash injures 1, leads to closures on Sunset Road

A train collision near Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard left a man injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A train collision near Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard left a man injured, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, a train struck an unoccupied truck parked on the tracks at 6420 Cameron St.

After it was hit, the truck damaged fencing, which fell and hit several other vehicles. What appeared to be an unoccupied homeless camp was also hit, police said. One man was injured and complained of neck pain, but he was stable.

An officer added that the crash was under investigation and that Sunset Road will be closed until Thursday. Metro was also expecting a repair crew from California on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.