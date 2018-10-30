Trick-or-treating, parties on Halloween night in Las Vegas

Children In Fancy Costume Dress Going Trick Or Treating Smiling To Camera

Las Vegas Valley hosts a frightening flock of family-friendly fun including haunted houses, carnivals and trick-or treat experiences.

All events take place on Wednesday unless otherwise noted.

Community Safe Night Halloween Carnival

Featuring trick-or-treating, games, jump houses, snacks, a petting zoo, climbing wall and more, 5-8:30 p.m. Wed. at Pearson Community Center Complex, 1625 W. Carey Ave., free. 702-229-6374 or 702-455-1220

Downtown Container Park

Trick-or-treating and a screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., free admission. downtowncontainerpark.com

Halloween Ghost Walk

Mix 94.1’s event will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more, 5-8 p.m. Wed. on Main Street by the courtyard at The District, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. shopthedistrictgvr.com

Monster Bash Halloween

Family-friendly event featuring a costume contest, bring-your-own pumpkin decorating station, trick-or-treating throughout the mall and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, free. galleriaatsunset.com

Town Scary

Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume contest for ages 10 and younger, activities and more, 4-7 p.m. Wed. at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Treat Street

Featuring trick-or-treating, the Teal Pumpkin Project for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest to benefit the Animal Foundation, a screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and more, 5-7 p.m. Wed. at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, free. Entry for the dog contest is $10-$20. downtownsummerlin.com

Trick-or-treat event

Featuring trick-or-treating for children 3-6 p.m. Wed. at all tenants at Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South. For details, visit pawnplaza.com. facebook.com/pawnplaza

Ward 6 Safe Halloween

Featuring trunk-or-treating by flashlight, games, costume parade, hayrides, DJ, vendors and more, 6-8 p.m. Wed. at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, free. 702-229-8100

Ongoing attractions

Bonnie Screams

Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Bonnie Springs Ranch, 16395 Bonnie Springs Road, Blue Diamond. Features a ghost town with haunted houses, haunted trails, a haunted train and more. Tickets for the attraction are $30; Zombie Paintball Express is $30. wickedhaunts.com

Freakling Bros.: ‘Trilogy of Terror’

Open 7 p.m.-midnight daily through Halloween at Grand Canyon Shopping Center, 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive. Featuring “Gates of Hell” (no one younger than 17 admitted), $17; “Coven of 13” and “Castle Vampyre,” $15; $39 for all three attractions. freaklingbros.com

Fremont Street Experience

“Rock of Horror” features Halloween haunts, roaming entertainers, live music, flash mobs, the production show “Wicked Dreams” and more daily through Halloween in downtown Las Vegas. Here Come the Mummies will perform at 9 p.m. Sat. on the 3rd Street Stage, and a costume contest will be Halloween night. For a schedule, visit vegasexperience.com.

HallOVeen and Vegas Fright Nights

Open 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Halloween, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sun.-Tue. at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. HallOVeen features the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Wacky Worm Ride, treat stations, entertainment and more. Tickets are $10-$12, ages 2 and younger are free. A passport with entry and unlimited rides is $19-$22. Vegas Fright Nights features the haunted attractions Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3-D. Open 5:30-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and Halloween and 5:30-10 p.m. Sun.-Tue. Tickets are $15; $28 includes HallOVeen access. halloveen.com; vegasfrightnights.com

Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, 4-9:30 p.m. Fri., Mon.-Wed. and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. At 510 S. Rampart Blvd., 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. All-day ride wristband is $20. Tickets are $1 each (2-5 tickets per ride and game), $20 for family pack of 25 tickets. lvpumpkinpatch.com

Haunted Houses

Las Vegas Haunts

Open 6:30 p.m.-midnight Halloween at Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. Featuring Hotel Fear and Asylum, $15-$20 per attraction or $25-$35 for both. lasvegashaunts.com

Operation Halloween

The family-friendly indoor experience features five themed rooms with hands-on activities, including games and pumpkin decorating, daily through Halloween on the second floor at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite. 220. Tickets are $32-$42 Friday and $37-$47 Saturday through Halloween. Times vary. operationhalloween.com

Triq or Treat at The Linq

Street buskers will entertain 8:15-10:30 p.m. and the “Monster’s Ball” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 4-7 p.m. Sat.-Wed. caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Escaped Vegas at Bally’s

Zoe, the horror-based escape room by Escaped Vegas, is open at Bally’s Las Vegas. Players enter the game and solve mysteries to progress through a series of haunted rooms to free the trapped spirit of Zoe. Hours will be 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Thu.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Wed. Tickets are $45 before 8 p.m. and $55 after 8 p.m. Ages 13 and older will be permitted until 8 p.m. After 8 p.m., guests must be ages 16 and older. ticketmaster.com

Halloween parties

Adult Halloween Cruise

The Shipwrecked Haunted Costume Party, featuring a costume contest and prizes, music, appetizers, drink specials and more, at 8 p.m. Wed. aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $50 per person. lakelasvegasevents.com

Carnaval Court

Featuring sexiest and most creative Halloween costume contests, entertainment and more, Sat. and Wed. at Harrah’s Las Vegas. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Featuring a Halloween celebration with DJs on Fri. and Sat. and DJ Paul spinning on Halloween night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30. chateaunights.com

Corduroy

“Party Like a Dead Rockstar” with sounds by DJ Exodus and a costume contest with $500 in cash and prizes on Wed. at 515 E. Fremont St. facebook.com/corduroydtlv

Gilley’s

Featuring costume contests and cash prizes, drink specials, music by Scotty Alexander, at 9 p.m. Wed. at Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island. gilleyslasvegas.com

Gold Spike’s “Fright Spike”

“Fright Spike IV” on Wed. with DJs Teenwolf and Freddy B, costume contests for scariest, best costume, best couple and sexiest female for $7,000 cash and prizes. Located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com

Hyde Bellagio

Featuring a Halloween party with beats by DJ Ikon and Sincere on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. hydebellagio.com

Intrigue Nightclub

Marshmello takes over Halloween night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men. intriguevegas.com

Light Nightclub

Sheck Wes takes over “The Twilight Zone” party on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. thelightvegas.com

Omnia Nightclub

Featuring Steve Aoki on Wed. Heart of Omnia will host the “Wild at Heart” event Tue. with a $5,000 costume contest. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary. omnianightclub.com

1 Oak Nightclub

Featuring a performance by Lil Uzi Vert on Wed. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. 1oaklasvegas.com

Plaza

Halloween Under the Dome will feature a DJ, carnival food including caramel apples, hot dogs and nachos, drink specials and monster wrestling by Luche Libre Las Vegas, 7-11 p.m. Sat. Admission is free for the ages 21 and older event.

plazahotelcasino.com

Stoney’s Rockin Country

The Halloween Party features a $5,000 costume contest at 10 p.m. Sat. at Town Square, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. stoneysrockincountry.com

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub

Day of the Dead-themed party with drink specials, costume contests and more, starting at 8 p.m. Wed. at Rio. Admission prices vary. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

XS Nightclub

Paradise Las Vegas Halloween with DJs Jamie Jones, the Martinez Brothers, Lee Burridge and Serge Devant on Wed. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men. xslasvegas.com