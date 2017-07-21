ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Truck full of bananas crashes, blocks I-15 traffic near St. Rose

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 9:29 am
 
Updated July 21, 2017 - 9:52 am

About 79,000 pounds of bananas were declared unfit for human consumption Friday morning after the tractor-trailer hauling them crashed in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

No one was injured when the truck, traveling north on Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, crashed into the center median, said Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

Buratczuk said the bananas did not spill onto the highway, but the trailer was breached, so Southern Nevada Health District inspectors condemned the load.

The left two lanes of the freeway will be closed for a few hours while the Highway Patrol tows the truck and bananas away, Buratczuk said.

