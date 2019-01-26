TSA workers in Las Vegas receive 700 meals from MGM Resorts

Hours after President Donald Trump announced a tentative end to the federal government shutdown, MGM Resorts International delivered hundreds of meals to Transportation Safety Administration agents who still aren’t sure when they’ll get their next paycheck.

Roman Beza, executive chef garde manger at Mandalay Bay, right, unloads box lunches with TSA employees Chuck Krotz and Monica Clifton at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

TSA employees Arsen Movsesyants and Daniella Paz at McCarran unload box lunches at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, center, unloads box lunches with TSA workers Arsen Movsesyants and Daniella Paz at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, second from left, unloads box lunches with TSA workers from left, Arsen Movsesyants, Daniella Paz and Chia Sheng Lu at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Roman Beza, executive chef garde manger at Mandalay Bay, center, unloads box lunches with TSA workers Chia Sheng Lu and Daniella Paz at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, second from left, unloads box lunches with TSA workers from left, Arsen Movsesyants, Daniella Paz and Chia Sheng Lu at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart Executive Sous Chef at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay, center, unloads box lunches with TSA workers Arsen Movsesyants and Daniella Paz at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

TSA employee Daniella Paz at McCarran unloads box lunches at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, second from left, unloads box lunches with TSA workers from left, Arsen Movsesyants, Daniella Paz and Chia Sheng Lu at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, center, unloads box lunches with TSA workers Arsen Movsesyants and Daniella Paz at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay, center, unloads box lunches with TSA workers Arsen Movsesyants and Daniella Paz at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Roman Beza, executive chef garde manger at Mandalay Bay, right, unloads box lunches with TSA employees Chuck Krotz and Monica Clifton at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. MGM provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hours after President Donald Trump announced a tentative end to the federal government shutdown, MGM Resorts International delivered hundreds of meals to Transportation Safety Administration agents who still aren’t sure when they’ll get their next paycheck.

Mandalay Bay chefs dropped off a total of 700 boxed lunches at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday at McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1.

“We’re really happy to be part of something that brings some joy to the people here,” said Holly Lenhart, executive sous chef at Mandalay Bay. “The community of Las Vegas has been supporting us as a company for years, so we just wanted to give back.”

TSA agents have been working without pay for over a month since the shutdown began Dec. 22. American Federation of Government Employees Local 1250 secretary Jovan Petkovic said agents still don’t know when their next paycheck is coming.

“For me, personally, I don’t believe it until it’s in my bank,” Petkovic said Friday. He estimated it would take until Wednesday at the earliest for TSA agents to learn what will happen next.

The agreement between Trump and congressional Democrats would reopen the government for three weeks to allow continued negotiations over border security.

“We need to continue to stay focused like the shutdown is still happening,” Petkovic said, “because after three weeks it might happen again.”

MGM spokesman Marc Jacobson said MGM will continue to support the Las Vegas community.

“We all can relate to what the TSA workers are going through, because we all know someone who’s been affected by the shutdown,” he said. “They’re the ones keeping our airports running and bringing our guests in.”

MGM isn’t the only organization that has stepped up to help struggling TSA workers. Local food bank Three Square, downtown pizzeria Evel Pie and Forum Shops at Caesars restaurant Smoked Burgers & Barbecue have donated food and meals since the shutdown began.

Petkovic said that some TSA agents have purchased food and necessities with donated gift cards, set up their own food banks at their airports, and have relied on support from the public.

“We all took an oath, and so did Congress,” Petkovic said. “We will continue to go to work, and we hope they’ll do the same.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.