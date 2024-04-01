66°F
Two bodies found Monday the result of murder-suicide, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2024 - 6:27 pm

Las Vegas police said the discovery of the bodies of two elderly people on Monday morning was the result of a murder-suicide in which the man shot the woman, then himself.

The bodies were discovered inside a home in the 4700 block of North Torrey Pines Drive after officers were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. to a report of two unresponsive people inside a residence, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

“Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives determined that an elderly adult male shot a woman and then himself,” Metro said in a news release late Monday afternoon.

The identifies of the two people, as well as the cause and manner of their deaths, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

Anybody with information about the incident is urged to call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

