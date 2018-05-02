Two hikers stranded at Red Rock Canyon found safe

Two hikers who were stranded at Red Rock Canyon on Tuesday night were found safe Wednesday morning.

A biker passes a sign for Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A man and woman in their 30s were stranded just after 9 p.m. on the north side of Rainbow Mountain in Juniper Canyon and Metro’s search and rescue team could not immediately respond because of weather conditions, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The hikers were safely recovered about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

