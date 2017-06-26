ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Two injured in central Las Vegas rollover crash

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2017 - 8:06 pm
 

Two people were injured after a Sunday evening rollover crash in the central valley.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday an older model sports car was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Turquoise Road, near Vegas Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Michael Welch.

Welch said the sports car was traveling south on Rancho, and was struck when the SUV turned left toward Turquoise from a northbound lane.

The SUV rolled and hit a block wall in front of a nearby residence. Both drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown, Welch said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like