Two injured in central Las Vegas rollover crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were injured after a Sunday evening rollover crash in the central valley.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday an older model sports car was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Turquoise Road, near Vegas Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Michael Welch.

Welch said the sports car was traveling south on Rancho, and was struck when the SUV turned left toward Turquoise from a northbound lane.

The SUV rolled and hit a block wall in front of a nearby residence. Both drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown, Welch said.

Rancho Drive and Turquoise Road, Las Vegas