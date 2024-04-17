Union holds rally to condemn assaults, robberies of letter carriers

About 30 robberies/attacks on letter carriers have occurred in the Las Vegas Valley over the past three years, a National Letter Carriers Union spokesman said in a news release.

A national union representing letter carriers will hold a rally Wednesday evening in downtown Las Vegas to demand an end to assaults and robberies happening during delivery routes.

The National Association of Letter Carriers plans to hold the “Protect Our Letter Carriers” demonstration, at 6 p.m. at the Lloyd D. George Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to highlight attacks on letter carriers, union spokesman Philip Dine stated in a news release.

“In the Las Vegas Valley, encompassing Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City, about 30 robberies/attacks have occurred in the past three years,” he said.

“Nine of those incidents targeted letter carriers who worked out of the same post office (in eastern Las Vegas), while three others involved carriers at a post office in central Las Vegas,” Dine said.

“Two Las Vegas letter carriers have been attacked twice each,” he said.

“These brazen crimes, once exceedingly rare but now growing more frequent and more violent here, elsewhere in the state and beyond, are hurting letter carriers, leading to stolen mail and damaging our community,” Dine said.

“The attacks hardly ever occurred just a few years ago; now they are increasingly common,” he said. “This is unacceptable and must stop now.”

According to the U.S. Postal Service, since 2020, more than 2,000 crimes were committed against letter carriers across the country, many of them attacks involving a gun or other weapon.

Robberies of letter carriers rose to 643 in 2023, a nearly 30 percent increase from the previous year and the number of carriers injured in the robberies doubled, the postal service said.

Union leaders have pledged support for a bill in Congress, the “Protect Our Letter Carriers Act of 2024,” that, if passed, would send $7 billion in funding to the postal service to install high-security collection boxes and replace the carriers’ universal arrow keys used to access mail collection and delivery boxes with more secure electronic versions.

The proposed law would require the U.S. attorney general to prioritize cases of assault against letter carriers in judicial districts nationwide and strengthen sentencing guidelines to treat the crimes in the same manner as assaults on federal law enforcement officers, the union stated.

Planned speakers at the rally include Brian Renfroe, president of the Letter Carriers union ; President Brian Renfroe, president of the Las Vegas union branch, and Keisha Lewis, top union officer for the western region that includes Nevada, the release said.

