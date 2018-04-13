UNLV student among those killed in Arizona plane crash

One of the six people killed in a plane crash on a suburban Phoenix golf course Monday night was an international business student at UNLV. Two others killed also have been confirmed as being from Las Vegas.

Helena Lagos (youcaring.com)

In this 2013 file photo, Helena Lagos, a Legacy High School student, poses for a portrait at her school in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal, File

As a jet comes in for a landing at Scottsdale Airport, authorities park on a golf course near the site of a plane crash that killed several people Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Police tape cordon off an area near the site of a plane crash that killed several people Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

One of the six people killed in a plane crash on a suburban Phoenix golf course Monday night was an international business student at UNLV.

Helena Lagos, 22, was among those killed in the crash in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lagos enrolled at UNLV in 2014, a university spokesman said.

Lagos was born in Honduras and moved to the Las Vegas Valley when when she was about 10, the Review-Journal reported in 2013. She attended Legacy High School in North Las Vegas where she participated in DECA, a program that teaches students about entrepreneurship. She also served as the Nevada DECA state secretary at the time.

Her involvement in entrepreneurship continued in college, where she was the executive director of the Rebel Venture Fund, according to the group’s website. The student-run group invests in businesses around Southern Nevada.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Authorities have not said who was flying the plane. One of the victims, 26-year-old Las Vegas resident Erik Valente was issued his pilot’s license and flight instructor certification March 15, Federal Aviation Administration records show.

Valente’s Facebook profile shows he has worked as a corporate jet pilot since 2014.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said a certificate issue date does not necessarily mean that is the date the pilot received a license.

Another victim from Las Vegas, 28-year-old James Louis Pedroza, had a medical certificate but never applied for his student pilot certificate, Gregor said.

The plane that crashed was a Piper PA-24 Comanche. Pedroza posted a photo of a Piper Comanche 260 on his Instagram account in February. FAA records for the plane show its certification status as “terminated or in question.”

A friend of Pedroza’s, Garrett Pattiani, remembers him from Pedroza’s time working as a VIP host on the Strip. He called Pedroza an ally to the LGBTQ community, and a person who lived life to the fullest.

“He never judged anyone and was always there to stand up for equal rights,” Pattiani said.

The three others killed in the crash were Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 23; Anand Anil Patel, 28; and Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, 23.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.