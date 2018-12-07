US 95 at Jones reopens after 4-vehicle crash

A four-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. Highway 95 in the central Las Vegas Valley closed all but one lane of the freeway on Friday morning.

(RTC Cameras)

The crash, which was reported about 6:20 a.m. just south of the Jones Boulevard exit on U.S. 95, sent one person to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic cameras showed the crash cleared and all lanes were open.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available, but Smaka said, “Given the weather conditions, I guarantee that played a part.”

Valley roads were slick Friday morning due to what the National Weather Service was calling “spotty showers,” which were expected to taper off by late Friday morning.

36.1739806,-115.225628